BrightLearn - Vaccine Data Exposes Alarming Truths, an interview with Steve Kirsch

In this explosive interview, Steve Kirsch and Mike Adams discuss alarming claims that COVID-19 vaccines have caused millions of deaths worldwide, allege a CDC cover-up linking vaccines to autism, and accuse regulatory agencies and Big Pharma of suppressing data while pushing harmful medical mandates.
