The people of Gaza are chanting for the Izz ad-Din Brigades as they return to the streets after the ceasefire takes hold.
Adding:
Hamas will hand over lists of hostages on Fridays and release them on Saturdays, N12 TV channel reports.
The Israeli Prison Service has received a list of names of 90 Palestinian prisoners who will be released under the Gaza deal, Ynet reports.