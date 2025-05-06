Massive 6 day toxic chemtrail operation over Europe caught by satellite.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satellite imagery of Stratospheric Aerosol Injection. 6 days nights spraying from airlines. Days 3&4 being the most horrific. Portugal, Spain and parts of France have blackouts during this operation. Toxic chemical and heavy metals cloud from Portugal to the Uk, to Belarus and Ukraine. Europe enveloped.