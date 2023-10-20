Don't Project Your Morality on Psychopaths.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lucas Gage
One the biggest logical blocks for normal people to find the hard truths, is that they project their morality onto those who are doing evil. Here I explain why this is illogical, in hopes to wake any normies up to this fallacious thinking.