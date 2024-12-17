BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HIGH ALERT *TOP PUBLIC* - AI controlled ANTIGRAVITY Planes floating over New York and New Jersey (Unseen footage)
Rexstertech
Rexstertech
0 follower
Follow
74 views • 6 months ago


HIGH ALERT: Dear Brighteon staff, this needs to get the attention of the great Mike Adams ASAP


Dear Mike Adams, There is much more to the current story! Will you publish an article about this, perhaps breaking the biggest news story of the decade?


I found this ebook uploaded to archive.org in 2016. It is a must be seen. This is the real backstory to the current plane/drone swarm  NY/NJ sighting controversy in Dec/Jan 2024/2025.


Antigravity plane/drone deployment first started over New York and New Jersey during a approx 3 month period beginning in late 2015. This ebook fully explains. Notice the upload date on the archive.org download page.


All this initial footage was videoed by a patriot Michael Weiss.


Please get the word out about this as this current drone deployment by the MIC/SSP/ShadowGov has a *much* deeper story. This group has now clearly perfected Antigravity tech for over a decade and are using it against the citizenry., even globally. Elon Musk even acts aloof to this. Shove this in his view.


TOP PUBLIC - WAR STARS 2015-2016 eBook https://archive.org/details/TopPublic-WarStars2015-2016Ebook/mode/1up


If you want to see this video in more full screen resolution or even to *download it* so it can be shown on YouTube channels etc, here it is at this link ( includes much more footage ):


https://archive.org/details/TopPubic-AntigravityRevelation2016-2019-WeMustWakeOurselvesUp


Note, Maurie's WTFSKY YouTube channel was obviously hijacked by the CIA-MIC in 2016 after this interview with patriot.cameraman Michael Weiss. 

Stand up for the freedom of press and speech - Defy censorship!



Keywords
antigravitynew yorkdronesnew jerseywtfskyzero point energy
