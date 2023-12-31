Quo Vadis





Dec 27, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 25, 2023.





Here Is the Christmas message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, open your hearts to the Love of My Son Jesus.





In My Jesus you can find the perfect love and thus achieve the grace to love your neighbour.





Be faithful to Jesus.





He is your One True Saviour.





Outside of Him, man will never find salvation.





Flee from all that is false and welcome the true teachings of My Jesus.





The truth of My Jesus is in His Gospel and in the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Be attentive.





You are walking towards a future of many confusions and few will remain firm in the faith.





Look to Jesus.





He waits for you in the Eucharist.





He wants to make His home in your hearts.





Be ye silent and listen to His Voice.





Be docile to His Call and you will be great in faith.





Whatever happens, do not move ye away from the path I have shown you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Also, on December 26, 2023 Our Lady gave the following message to Pedro:





Dear children, fear not.





Whoever is with the Lord should fear nothing. In the Lord is your victory.





The enemies work for the demolition of the true faith, but they will not succeed.





My Devotees, through prayer and love of the truth, will impede every action of the demon against the true Church.





As I have said in the past, the pain will be great, but the victory will be of the Lord and His elect.





Seek the Light of the Lord and all the darkness produced by false doctrines will be dispelled.





Pray.





Do not turn away from prayer.





When ye feel weak, call for Jesus and in Him ye will find strength.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Onward, without fear!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrLK-ieoUvY