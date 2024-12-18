Christian Citizenship - Pastor Anthony Ferriell

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Pastor Anthony Ferriell from Crossroads Community Church in China Township, Michigan, sits down with Eileen to talk about his wake up call about repenting, getting involved in local issues and the consequences of not getting involved.

He goes on to say that the "church" needs to become equipped and mobilized or we will lose it. Christian Citizen is all about action!





