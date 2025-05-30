© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In God's Kingdom, there is ONLY the Gospel; which is the atonement and saving grace of Jesus Christ, the Almighty God, and is commonly called as the "Good News".
Religion is the illusion of choice and the method of division. It divides mankind to produce false conflicts.
There are Two Kingdoms, One God.
But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost: In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
2 Corinthians 4:3-4 (KJV)