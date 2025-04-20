© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎥 This is the moment an Israeli air strike struck the tents of displaced Palestinian families in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, Gaza.
At least 92 people have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past 48 hours, as Israel continues to target displaced families sheltering in tents, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Source @Middle East Eye
