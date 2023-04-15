CRAZY: THEY PLAN TO BAN ALL TRAVEL! - Government's Plan To Ban Meat & Restrict Movement!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SUBSCRIBEGET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
Josh Sigurdson reports on the plan according to the UK Government's climate report to ban all travel, ban all meats like beef and lamb and force people essentially into slavery under a cashless society with carbon credit scores. The climate report out of the UK that came out originally before the plandemic is now getting another look over as we see many of the plans by globalists at the time coming to fruition. France is a great example. The report calls for an end to all flights except among the extremely wealthy. France has already banned domestic flights and is working to ban all private car use in the center of Paris. They've recently signaled that they might be the first to join BRICS as well which is a major part of the move to the Great Reset. As Klaus Schwab said, China is a role model. Remember, before lockdowns, one of the main stories in the news was the climate agenda on top of war and we're right back to it. The Great Reset's goal to get everyone to "own nothing and be happy" is moving fast as the economy implodes following the technocratic litmus test of lockdowns and vax passes. Now the supply chain is crumbling, the push to eat bugs and mRNA meat is growing fast and the energy grid is failing. Countless countries are fleeing the dollar to the BRICS world reserve currency system and we seem only a few feet from the finish line. In this video, we break down the disgusting technocratic tyrannical government document and how it applies to what we're seeing today.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WA
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/ Or SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE: https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media 2023
Click Here For Health
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/water-filtration/alexapure-pro-water-filtration-system?__cf_chl_rt_tk=6ydjO9NU5bG38C7bFery7IxeG0vGTpaMbsLfCQqAolk-1681579792-0-gaNycGzNDTs
Shared from and subscribe to:
World Alternative Media
https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media