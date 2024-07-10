Ken Smythe from Quainton Baptist Church returns with a sermon about spiritual war in the Heavenlies. Spiritual Warfare is raging, and we see the resultant madness all around us. One country after another is falling into spiritual darkness. Churches are closing down or near empty, at least the ones that proclaim God's Word. How can Christians take up spiritual arms and defend the faith? Ken draws out the Bible's directions.





Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Scriptures used: 2 Timothy, Matthew 12:43, Romans 1, and Thessalonians.





Filmed on Sunday, 7th July 2024.





