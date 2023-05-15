From Whitewater Rafting to Star Gazing, Eric Sprinkle Advocates for Living Adventurously

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eric Sprinkle is a professional adventurer, and is always on the lookout for the next crazy-looking places to do fun and crazy-looking things. Eric is a former whitewater guide and swiftwater rescue instructor for the U.S. military, and explains how anyone, anywhere, can embrace a life of incredible adventure and thrills! Make an effort to spice up your life by breaking up your routine through simple stargazing, or starting up a new hobby like rock climbing at the local gym. Go out and mitigate risk appropriately through training and experience, he says. Travel is how you adventure, so go to your local library, grab a map, and make an effort to go somewhere you’ve never gone before!



TAKEAWAYS


Sign up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card and earn points to use for free hotel stays around the world at Chase.com


If you want to go on a more affordable trip with your family, stay within the borders of the U.S. 


Living life to the fullest means breaking out of your comfort zone


Adventure is as simple as taking something routine and switching it up a little, like taking a new route to a familiar place



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

VidAngel Memorial Day Special (use code TINA for 50% off): https://www.vidangel.com/ 

Adventure Devos: https://www.adventuredevos.com/ 

40 Day Prayer Guides: https://40dayprayerguides.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH ERIC SPRINKLE

Website: https://adventureexperience.net/ 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3p2nmdo 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



militarytraveladventurerock climbingtravelingswimwhite water raftingexploringtina griffincounter culture mom showfamily vacationeric sprinkle
