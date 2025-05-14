Trump and Sunday Laws (Project 2025) - Mark of the Beast

Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is https://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/videos.





All the links to studies, videos and webpages are found in this blog entry... https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/04/09/trump-and-sunday-laws/

We are so close to the mark of the beast (Sunday Laws) finally being enforced that two things have become very soul stirring to me.

#1, I am so excited knowing that the latter rain is about to fall in abundance allowing the obedient remnant (and I stress OBEDIENT) is about to go forth to declare to all the world that it seriously is time for all to "MAKE HIS PATHS STRAIGHT!"

#2, I am so shocked to see that literally BILLIONS of Christians have no clue everything is about to end thanks to the "many false prophets" they call Pastors that Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24:11.

I pray this video is a blessing to all that see it.

PRAY FOR TRUMP! He may not be aware how he is being used by Rome to fulfill the final prophecy regarding the mark of the Roman beast.

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.







