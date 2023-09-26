Staten Island locals have had enough & were arrested for blocking migrant buses.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JUST IN: New York City is gearing up to pay over $1,000,000,000 on just hotels over the next 3 years to house illegal immigrants.
Good! That’s what happens when you call yourself a “Sanctuary City.”
But that’s just the hotel costs. NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost of the migrant crisis will be about $12B over the next 3 years.
“We are past our breaking point,” he said. “With more than 57,300 individuals currently in our care on an average night, it amounts to $9.8 million a day. Almost $300 million a month and nearly $3.6 billion a year.”
Residents in NYC have had enough. In the video below, Staten Island locals were arrested for blocking migrant buses.
Colin Rugg:
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1706483062878748794?s=20