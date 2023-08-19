Making a smoker out of a washing machine - Very affordable DIY solution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I show and explain how I build my new smoker from an old washing machine and various other steel scraps. In a future video, I'll show it in use as I have goats to process...
Monero and Epic cash are great things! (except that my Epic Cash wallet is never on-line) I barely have time for this, but I am called to share and teach the result of many decades of building stuff and learning about self sufficiency... any gift from god through any of you would be a blessing... if you heard me, Thank you!