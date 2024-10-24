America! Some Assembly Required 01

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The beginning of our Country was founded by Assemblies. Those Assemblies grew from foundational principles that guided the establishment of a government by the people and for the people. Anna and Lisa begin this educational series on how to build a State Assembly exploring the founding principles. Come learn with us! Let's Assemble!