RT News - December 14 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
1
6 months ago

Dec 14, 2024

rt.com


The IDF reportedly bombs two Syrian ports and the capital region while the Israeli defense ministry instructs troops to brace for a winter in the buffer zone in the country's south. EU politicians urge displaced Syrians living in Europe to return home, with some even offering cash incentives. But the refugees fear for their lives. Republicans move to defund a US agency over accusations it promotes censorship under the guise of fighting disinformation. RT takes a closer look at how the American government twists narratives when it suits its interests. The mayor of Tbilisi apologises on behalf of Georgia's ruling party - for ever allowing the country's current Western-backed President to come to power. That's as the nation faces immense external pressure as elections kick off.


Keywords
newsrussiart
