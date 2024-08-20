BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Where Does my Food Come From?
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
The Truth About Where Your Food Comes From And Why It Matters

Welcome healthy friends! Today, we delve into the intricacies of where our food comes from and why it's crucial to know its origins for a healthier diet. I discuss the impact of food transportation, the importance of locally sourced produce, and how early harvesting affects nutrient quality. Learn why local farmers' markets are beneficial, how to identify true locally-grown produce, and the significance of pasture-raised animals. I also highlight resources like Real Milk, Eat Wild, and Local Harvest to help you find quality local food. Join me as I emphasize quality over quantity and the pivotal role of knowing the people who grow and raise our food.


00:00 Introduction to Food Sourcing


00:38 Understanding Food Quality


01:34 The Impact of Food Transportation


04:26 The Importance of Local Farming


07:19 Supporting Local Economies


10:54 The Benefits of Pasture-Raised Animals


16:43 The Importance of Animal Welfare in Meat Quality


17:06 The Downside of Feedlot Farming


18:12 Understanding Pig Diets and Farming Practices


19:15 Finding Local and Ethical Food Sources


22:04 Navigating Farmer's Markets: Tips and Tricks


25:59 The Benefits of Making Your Own Food


27:13 Choosing the Best Grains for Homemade Bread


30:00 Conclusion: Know Where Your Food Comes From

organic farmingraw milkhealthy eatinghealthy lifestylesustainable agriculturehealthy dietfood transparencygrass-fed beeffarmers marketsfood qualityunprocessed foodlocal producesupport local farmsknowing your foodpastured animalsfood sourcingcsa programshomemade butternutrition awarenessethical meat
