Fasting for the fall transition into winter

Just some general self-observations of fall. I took a quiz on two chapters without reading the second chapter (fell behind in time budget from overdoing the gym) and I still got a 46/50. I attribute this to all my previous psych reading prior to attending Liberty, but I feel like I'm ripping myself off by depriving myself of reading the material I'm paying for, and losing the benefit from learning. So I will still read that second chapter once I make all the other deadlines due today.