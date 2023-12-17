Create New Account
Geopolitical Chess; Farage Returns From the Jungle- Top World News 12/17/23
Published 2 months ago

Weekly News Report- Moves and counter moves. Russia bypasses Western nations solidifying relations with OPEC and the BRICS nations. Meanwhile, Orban abstains from EU vote on allowing talks for Ukraine to enter the EU as 10 Billion in EU funds are released to Hungary. Nigel has returned from the jungle! Will conquering any fears he had left propel him back into the political fight? Neil Oliver is in with another thought-provoking monologue- Either go to the dark place or stand up against those who take it from us. Javier Melei off to a big start in Argentina! Quick and major reforms are set to hit this South American Country. Javier Milei's minister of economy just announced an "emergency package" of measures to completely balance the budget in 2024 equivalent to over 5% of GDP. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/geopolitical-chess/


russiaukrainenigel faragehungaryviktor orbanjavier milei

