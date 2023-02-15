BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 3: Rebellion in the Promised Land
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/15/2023

In this third part, Pastor John speaks about the dark 400 year period known as the “time of the judges.” The leadership of the twelve tribes did not obey God’s command to eradicate all the people living in the Promised Land and were corrupted by the remaining heathens. This resulted in a vicious cycle of the people sinning terribly and receiving hard judgments from God.

They would repent as they suffered death and destruction from oppressors and God would forgive and deliver them. This was followed by a time of obedience until the next generation rebelled and the cycle was repeated. Pastor John parallels how America is now in the same condition and the changes that need to happen.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1170.pdf

RLJ-1170 -- JANUARY 25, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel
Part 3: Rebellion in the Promised Land

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
judgementjudgespromised land
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy