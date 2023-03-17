Signs of the End Times Part 6A: Final Events

Describing the Great Tribulation predicted by Jesus cannot be delivered in a small quiet way since it will be the worst catastrophic event in the history of man as two thirds of the earth’s population will be killed and the majority of them will end up in the Lake of Fire.

Pastor John speaks again on lawlessness and what the Swine Flu is all about. He then defines what the Great Tribulation is and how long it is going to last. In reading the Bible, we find two parallel tracks of activity, Satan’s and the work that God is doing on the earth.

Pastor John then proceeds to detail what the Devil is going to do through deception, global financial control and how he is going to wage war against the true church of Jesus Christ. Pastor John thunders against the Mark of the Beast and warns Christians about its cost and how they will lose their salvation if they take it. He finishes by sharing what Christians need to do to prepare for this time of trouble called the Great Tribulation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1196.pdf

Signs of the End TimesPart 6A: Final Events

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



