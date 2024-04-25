The Battlefield Dream 4-25-24 @ 6:16am

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ Yeshua Ha' Mashiach of 2 great armies getting ready to fight over the earth.

Jeremiah 23:28

The prophet that hath a dream, let him tell a dream; and he that hath my word, let him speak my word faithfully. What is the chaff to the wheat? saith the Lord.

Hi everyone. I greet you in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ. To keep from answering this question multiple times, I am making it into a post concerning what is a word of knowledge as sweet Holy Spirit has directed me to do this morning.

For those who do not fully understand what a word of knowledge is written about in 1 Corinthians 12:8; 13:1-3; 8; 14:6 here is the definition. It is defined as a spiritual gift from God in Heaven that reveals information about a person, place, or thing, that is not naturally known. Some call it a divine revelation from God. (I recommend you look up the definitions of the spiritual gifts listed in 1 Corinthians 12, so you are aware of what they are, and you are then not easily deceived.)

When a person gives a true word of knowledge, they do not have nor need prior knowledge of things concerning the professed word of knowledge situation. This information should come from Father God in Heaven or Jesus Christ. Otherwise, it’s their own interpretation gathered from information you or someone else have shared with them. So, it’s not a true word of knowledge if the person is speaking from information they have obtained in advance. This is why you must seek Jesus Christ for His truth in all things.

Again, I urge all in the love of Jesus Christ to try all words, visions, dreams, preaching, teachings, and such like according to the mighty Word of God. Especially now in the time of great delusion and deception upon our world. Be wise in our Lord Jesus Christ and guard your hearts, minds, spirts, and bodies through Jesus Christ and the mighty Word of God.

Verses for trying/testing the spirits.

1 John 4:1-3; 13-15; 1 Corinthians 12:3; 2 John 7; 1 Thessalonians 5:21; Revelation 2:2-3

Please take this to the Lord Jesus Christ in prayer and yes, definitely try, try, test the spirit behind what I am saying. Stay under His precious Blood always. I leave you with these words.

1 John 3:18 My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.

Vicki Goforth Parnell 4-27-24

