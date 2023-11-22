Israel's War on Hospitals - Max Blumenthal - The Grayzone, Nov 20th

I'm sharing this video from 'The Grayzone', with Max Blumenthal, on YouTube, from Nov 20. Great reporting and this is a short video. Info below and ways to support his channel.

Israel's War on Hospitals - The Grayzone

With exclusive footage from inside the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, The Grayzone examines the Israeli military's policy of attacking and eliminating medicare care centers across the northern part of the besieged Palestinian territory as it seeks to expel its residents.

By Max Blumenthal, Mohamed El-Saife and Anya Parampil ||| The Grayzone |||

