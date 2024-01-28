Create New Account
NATO’s Largest Military Exercise Since The Cold War Has Kicked Off. 90,000 Troops From The United States And Fellow NATO Allied Nations Are Due To Join The Steadfast Defender 2024 Drills
NATO’s Largest Military Exercise Since The Cold War Has Kicked Off. 90,000 Troops From The United States And Fellow NATO Allied Nations Are Due To Join The Steadfast Defender 2024 Drills That Will Run Through May. The US Navy Dock Landing Ship Gunston Hall Left Port On Wednesday To Mark The First Movement.

