[Jul 20, 2015] We need to test ALL things! (9.5K views on YouTube)
32 views • 8 months ago
In this episode, I get intentional about the need for us to do what the apostle Paul said in 1 Thess. 5:21, which is to test ALL things. We need to go out and do as many of our own independent tests to either confirm or deny what we are being told/sold/shown by NASA, the government, the military, etc.. Could there be other answers to things like the truth of ships disappearing hull first? Is the alleged curvature of the earth detectable below 300,000 feet? What about motive? IF the Flat Earthers are correct, why are the globalists lying to us? I address these issues and more in this episode.
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technolog
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technolog
Keywords
