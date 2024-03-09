Engineering Dune's Still Suit: Fact or Fantasy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
Mar 9, 2024
Dune Suit: Check out the Epic Larq PureVis Bottle today! https://bylarq.com/twobit4
The Movie Dune is full of a lot of cool sci-fi touches, but the Still Suits used on Arrakis, developed by the Fremen, is one of the most fascinating parts by far. It reuses all the water we'd usually lose and recycles it, allowing a person to survive in a desert environment for long weeks. But does the science check out, and could we actually build something like this today? Let's find out! This is an engineers guide to the still suit and if we could build it here on Earth Today!
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
0:30 - How it works
1:20 - Natural Water Loss
2:28 - 1 The Suit
3:22 - Cooling
7:11 - Air Capture
8:32 - Waste Collection
9:22 - Water Treatment
12:28 - Energy
15:00 - Space Suit?
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,dune movie,still suit,dune part 2,frank herbert,dune costumes,dune stillsuit pattern,dune explained,dune 2021,dune stillsuit,frank herbert dune,dune suit,engineering the dune stillsuit,Engineering Dune's Still Suit - Possible?,arrakeen still suit,desalination,engineering in hollywood,dune movie engineering review,dune still suit review,is the dune stillsuit possible,is the dune still suit possible,dune,stillsuit,dune water suit
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjfwxbojQ1w