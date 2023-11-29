© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unseen Crisis is a feature-length documentary that provides an intimate, uncensored look into the lives of those who live with the debilitating after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. It examines the issue of COVID-19 vaccine injury claims in a fresh, honest, and comprehensive manner with expert interviews, whistleblowers’ statements, and government health statistics.
This is a documentary about people, not politics. 💉
Source: https://rumble.com/v2odh74-epoch-tv-the-unseen-crisis...
Watch the Full Documentary here: https://rumble.com/v3wkkay-the-unseen-crisis-vaccine...