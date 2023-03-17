© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Most Americans Think The CCP Is Awful. Even Liberals Think It's Not A Good Thing. But The CCP Is So Pervasive, Getting Into Our Farmland And Businesses, And That Makes Us Very Nervous! They're Not Friendly To America."
Jeffrey Bermant, CEO and founder of TUSK, with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 talking about bipartisan agreement about the need to contain the CCP's influence in the U.S.