Aerial Artistry - Lac La Nonne Fireworks - 2023-08-06

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Long Weekend at Lac La Nonne always includes some fireworks... tonight we got up close and personal with the light show. This show was recorded at Sunny Beach on Lac La Nonne. Subscribe to our channel and comment below!
Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA
Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA
Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA
Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA
Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA
YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA
Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA
LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA