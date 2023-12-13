So I watched the new movie that was produced by the Obamas, "Leave the World Behind".
It is filled with symbolism, subtle woke narratives and the racist victimhood consciousness for blacks.
It was also filled shameless plugs for major woke brands like Starbucks. They also made sure to shit on Musk and I won't give any spoilers. You will see what I mean if you watch it.
Predictive programming is a real thing and this video breaks down the narrative of a cyber attack on America and what that would look like.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.