So I watched the new movie that was produced by the Obamas, "Leave the World Behind".
It is filled with symbolism, subtle woke narratives and the racist victimhood consciousness for blacks. 

It was also filled shameless plugs for major woke brands like Starbucks.  They also made sure to shit on Musk and I won't give any spoilers.  You will see what I mean if you watch it.

Predictive programming is a real thing and this video breaks down the narrative of a cyber attack on America and what that would look like.

