Wellness Superheroes | The Language of Miracles w/ David Daigle

The next episode in our series of conscious language - we speak with Life Upgrade Coach, Body Language translator, and our good friend, David Daigle.
David has assisted and facilitated many amazing miracles going LIVE on TikTok for the last 12 months.
David now has a course, training others in these emotional mastery skills.
Next round starts in April 2025!
To check out David's course, go HERE - https://bodylanguagetechniques.com
Follow David on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@superdave.102
