Newsom Pitches Constitutional Convention to Gut Second Amendment

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently proposed a Constitutional Convention to gut the Second Amendment. Conversely, a Constitutional Convention, or Con-Con, is the method "conservative" organization Convention of States says is the way to save America. Newsom’s announcement once again shows why a Con-Con is dangerous and bolsters the stance of organizations such as The John Birch Society, whose members have for decades defeated Con-Con applications around the nation in an effort to preserve the U.S. Constitution.





In other stories, we look at the pedophile networks operating on Instagram, some of which were found to use the same code words WikiLeaks revealed years ago were present in the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta; and the "Who Blew Up Nord Stream 2?" riddle gets murkier, as recent reports point the finger at Ukraine.





In the second half of the show, TNA Executive Senior Editor Steve Bonta and contributor Selwyn Duke discuss the future of artificial intelligence, and The John Birch Society’s legislative and research team discusses how awareness of the dangers of a Con-Con has grown.





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/