He was callously thrown down, bleeding from his mouth and nose, trembling and howling in pain
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
32 views • 12 months ago

pawsflare


May 6, 2024


Thank you all for watching my video and for your kind support!


I appreciate your efforts in liking, forwarding, and commenting on the video. By doing so, you help spread awareness about the importance of caring for stray animals. Your actions can make a significant impact in attracting more attention to this issue and inspiring others to take action.


I am dedicated to regularly sharing stories about rescuing stray dogs and advocating for the well-being of all animals. It's crucial to remember that pets are not disposable and should never be abandoned. They deserve love, care, and a safe home.


Once again, thank you for your encouragement and support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of stray animals and promote a more compassionate society. 💖💖💖

   / @pawsflare


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kRt_nc14ME

dogpuppypainrescuenosemouthbleedingtremblinghowlingthrown downpawsflare
