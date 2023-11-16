BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚩Part II - Raytheon Whistleblower Explains How 'Directed Energy Weapons' Cause Earthquakes
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
100 views • 11/16/2023

🚩Part II - Raytheon Whistleblower Explains How 'Directed Energy Weapons' Can Cause Earthquakes


"The statement was made that because there's 5,160 of what are called DoMs, these digital optical modules embedded in the ice, think of them simply as micro-transmitters but now working together. So it's a phased array transmitter.


And they clarified that at the fault line where earthquakes, where the faults are always in displeasure of each other almost, it doesn't take much added energy to push them over the edge.


They're constantly, always looking to make an earthquake at certain points on the planet. So certain points, it's actually really easy to initiate an earthquake if you have a delivery mechanism."


@patrickbetdavid


@ValuetainmentTV

Keywords
directed energy weaponsdewwhistleblowersecret governmentpatrick bet davidantartica south pole
