“Luigi Mangione”, Truthful Jews, Oswald & Powers, Nazis

SR 2024-12-18 Feels So Good!
Topic list:
* What is the best way to share Truth?
* What does the power to commit false flags tell you?
* “Luigi Mangione’s” ambulance-chaser, “Tom Dickey (and Harry)” went to Saint Francis University.
* Everybody wanted poor “Brian Thompson” dead!
* Miles W. SS says “IT’S THE JOOS!!!”
* Why is Andy Kaufman so successful?
* Tom Cowan, Gerald Pollack, the fourth state of water and JOOOS!
* Why does Helliwood love “Aaron-Taylor-Swift-Johnson”?
* “Jesus”: fake name or the ONLY Name?
* Strong’s OT 3444: a fascinating look.
* The CIA shot down “Francis-Gary-Powers” (more than once!).
* Synchronicity! Francis-Gary-Powers to Chuck Mangione!
* “The SS (and SA) never committed atrocities.” (But the Poles know different.)
