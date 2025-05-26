Unbiblical Hatred Of Israel Today

5/28/22025

Luke 19:41 Hatred Of Israel Today

Intro: Most people call it Anti-semitism…..what is a Semite? A person who speak a Semitic language, including Jews and Arabs. Semita is the latin for the Greek word “Sem” or “Shem” a son of Noah in the Bible who these people are supposedly descended. Semitic people is an ethnic or racial group associated with people of the Middle East including Arabs, Jews, Akkadians and Pheonicians. Descendents of Shem included Hebrews, Aramaeans, Assyrians and Arabs. Any groups who speak a Semitic language.

My point…..It’s not Antisemitism…… it’s Anti-Hebraism. Anti-Judaism. Anti- Sons of Jacob, Anti-Jewish people. And it has infected the whole world including the modern day church! Many national podcasts and national conservative Christian broadcasters are Anti-Jewish people. Blaming Jews for all the trouble in the world. This is not acceptable with God. Genesis 12:3 I will bless them that bless thee. Psalm 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.