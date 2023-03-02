Evil Triumphs When Good Men Do Nothing - Get Involved Before It’s Too Late

In this episode Steve and Jeff Giagnocavo discuss what must be done by the people if we’re going to save America. It’s time we get back to God and hold the so-called elected leaders who are supposed to serve the people to live by the constitution.

If we don’t take a stand now, our kids, grandkids and generations to come will live under evil tyrannical elites who don’t give a damn about us. If we continue to be passive, a large number of the population here in America and around the globe will end up with major health problems or death from the so-called Vaccine. For those who dodge that bullet many of them may suffer or die from other false flags such as chemical spills, mass shootings etc. etc.

We’re at war and it’s time more Americans wake up and realize what’s happening before it’s too late.

Jeff Giagnocavo is the Founder of www.Signer57.com

Signer 57 clothing honors the sacrifices made by the 56 signers of The Declaration of Independence. 56 Men from 13 Colonies fought for 11 Years to secure our Constitution. All of them were ruined by the British Crown - killed, jailed, sentenced, lands taken, riches stolen, families impoverished and imprisoned. They all sacrificed everything for the Birth of Our American Dream. Pick up on their sacrifice, join the Signer 57 movement and honor the sacrifices they made.

