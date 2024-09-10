© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING REPORT: Digital IDs ARE Coming to America
A leaked draft of an Executive Order shows plans to accelerate the adoption of digital driver’s licenses across the U.S.
The draft reveals that “it is the policy of the executive branch to strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents.”
Digital IDs pave the way for a surveillance state where the government can monitor every move you make. It risks turning everyday life into a constant checkpoint, online and offline.
What's troubling is that the document suggests that no matter which party is in power, the digital ID surveillance state is coming whether we like it or not.
Watch the full breakdown of this alarming story and what it means for your privacy.
Technocracy expert Patrick Wood joins the program to discuss.