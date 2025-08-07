BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eddie Palmieri, Latin Jazz Pioneer, Dies at 88 | Legendary Pianist Tribute
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 month ago

Eddie Palmieri, Latin Jazz Pioneer, Dies at 88 | Legendary Pianist Tribute

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Eddie Palmieri, the visionary Latin jazz pianist, bandleader, and Grammy-winning icon, died on August 6, 2025, at his home in New Jersey after a long illness. A native of Spanish Harlem, Palmieri revolutionized salsa and Latin jazz with his innovative blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms, jazz, funk, and soul. Founder of the groundbreaking band La Perfecta, he was the first Latino to win a Grammy and left a monumental musical legacy spanning over seventy years. This tribute honors his life, music, and enduring influence. Subscribe for more updates and musical tributes.

Hashtags

#EddiePalmieri #LatinJazz #SalsaLegend #GrammyWinner #LaPerfecta #LatinMusic #JazzPianist #MusicTribute #PuertoRicanMusic #JazzFusion #MusicLegend

Keywords
jazz fusiongrammy winnerlatin jazzeddie palmierisalsa legendla perfectalatin music pioneerlatin jazz pianistafro-caribbean musiclatin recording academymusic legacypuerto rican musicianssalsa music history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy