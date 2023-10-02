⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (2 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, repelled three attacks by assault groups of AFU 110th mechanised, 59th mechanised infantry, 5th assault brigades close to Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye, Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses were up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of assault groups of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and the 5th National Guard Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses have amounted to over 60 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded and two pickup trucks.

▫️ In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and one D-20 howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer were hit.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units, supported by artillery, aviation, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted fire damage manpower and hardware of AFU 44th, 66th mechanised, 25th airborne brigades, as well as the 107th Territorial Defence Brigade near Borovaya (Kharkov region), Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoselkovskoye and Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses were more than 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, one Paladin howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces' units, supported by Ground-Attack Aviation and helicopters hit manpower and hardware of AFU 47th, 65th, 117th, 118th mechanised brigades near Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, including Bradley IFV, and three motor vehicles were eliminated.

▫️ In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-popelled artillery system, one M-46 gun, one D-30 howitzer, as well as one AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery warfare radar were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces repelled one attack of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade's assault groups close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Ground-Attack Aviation and artillery launched attacks at manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised and 79th air assault brigades close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one D-20 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️ In Kherson direction during the day, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of fire defeat.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

▫️In addition, one Anklav anti-UAV electronic warfare station was destroyed close to Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region). A communication centre of the 66th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed close to Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) .

▫️ Fuel depots and hangars of aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force have been destroyed at the Dolgintsevo airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️ Air defence forces, electronic warfare systems, and small-arms fire shot down two HIMARS MLRS missiles and two operational-tactical missiles.

◽️Moreover, 45 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Betmanovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Verbovoye, Chervonogorka, Pshenichnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Tokarevka (Kharkov region).

📊 In total, 483 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,359 unmanned aerial vehicles, 439 air defence missile systems, 12,266 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,159 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,623 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,700 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.