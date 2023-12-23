To Ignore the Evidence is Insanity - Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby returns to the Liberty Monks and outlines the stark evidence that we are in the crosshairs of a military operation of mass genocide.





Dr. Ruby is a Medical Economist, Healthcare Researcher & Pharmaceutical Development Expert. Dr. Ruby has written numerous protocols and informed consent documents. She also has 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval processes with the FDA, and worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, opioid addiction, epilepsy, autism, cardiopulmonary diseases, diabetes & kidney disease. You can look her up on PubMed to see her numerous peer reviewed journal articles.





⁠https://drjaneruby.com/





