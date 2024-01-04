Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dec 18th 2023, Saleh Al-Arouri said - "It’s not their military weapons but their determination that are the most significant things Palestinian resistance forces possess" - Before Murdered Jan 2nd
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
24 views
Published 2 months ago

In an exclusive interview with Press TV aired on Dec 18th 2023, Saleh Al-Arouri said: It’s not their military weapons but their determination that are the most significant things Palestinian resistance forces possess.  

He was murdered in an Israeli drone strike on Jan 2, 2024. Thousands of mourners Jan 4th, have held a funeral for the deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, and officials assassinated in a drone strike on Tuesday.

Saleh Arouri was a senior leader of Hamas and a founding commander of its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades

The 80-year-old mother of martyr Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri when informed of her son's martyrdom: "He was hoping for martyrdom, and he said my companions were martyred, and I was late in catching up with them." Adding: his martyrdom is the best joy.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket