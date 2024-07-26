BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lyme Disease 🪲, Bioweapons ☣️, Toxins, Carbon 60 🤗 And How It Helps Detoxify With Bob Greska
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
370 followers
268 views • 9 months ago

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio smoke moving into Colorado, so many theories about the attempted assassination, so many theories about the real Joe Biden, their goal is always division and chaos, crazy times, connect to community, excess deaths caused by public health response not by virus, research online has become so difficult in this propaganda age, lyme disease, bioweapons, holographic health care, Bob Greska, Carbon 60 and so much more…


———-


Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado. Syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, Featured Globally on Decentralized Media.

