NWO: Washington state's new law targets homeless teens to transgender

Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



We are truly in the end times! The leftist state of Washington wants to pass a law targeting homeless children to transgender. The United States which used to speak as a Lamb or having Christian values is truly speaking as a dragon, which represents satan in Revelation 12:9.



The left and liberals are truly infatuated with targeting children to change their gender!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington