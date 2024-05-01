© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apocalypse Watch E150: Biden's Marijuana Vote Buying Scheme
8 views • 12 months ago
Episode 150: Three years of Apocalypse Watch!
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes on Biden's bid to buy votes using the same marijuana legalization scheme of 2020. Plus: Who's paying for, and paying, the thousands of student Hamas sympathizers? Are our college students really so stupid they choose to support a terrorist organization that brutally murdered 1,200 people 7 OCT 23? Or, is there something more sinister in play?
