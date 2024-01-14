How To Eat Cheap and Healthy! PLUS 3 Survival Foods You Need to Buy Now!
00:00 How To Eat Well, Live Better on Extremely Frugal Food Budget!
00:30 Shop for seasonal produce
01:37 Buy whole foods
03:15 Grow a food garden
04:13 Eat more beans and lentils instead of meat
05:08 RECIPE - Chickpeas with vegetables
07:02 Buy foods in bulk
08:00 Live Well on 3 survival foods on a budget
