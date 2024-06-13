Supreme Court unanimously strikes down legal challenge to abortion pill mifepristone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Supreme Court has ruled that a group of doctors lacked legal standing to challenge the FDA's regulation of the abortion pill mifepristone, keeping status quo on the medication. This will maintain the availability of the abortion pill, mifepristone.
