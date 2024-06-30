BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fall of Civilizations 3 The Mayans Ruins Among the Trees
In the tropical forests of Central America, vast stone pyramids slowly crumble beneath the trees.


In this episode, we look at that great romantic mystery: the fall of the Classic Maya Civilization. Find out how this great civilization grew up among environmental conditions that no other civilization has ever contended with, learn about the fatal flaws that lay beneath its surface, and what happened after its final, cataclysmic collapse.


** Fall of Civilizations the book is now available to pre-order: linktr.ee/fallofcivilizations **


Support Fall of Civilizations on Patreon: ￼ / fallofcivilizations_podcast


Credits:


Sound engineering by Thomas Ntinas


Voice Actors:


Bryan Thsiobi

Jacob Rollinson

Jake Barrett-Mills

Helena Bacon


Music by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-fre…isrc=USUAN1100209

Artist: incompetech.com/


Title theme: Home At Last by John Bartmann. https://johnbartmann.com/

historydocumentarycivilizationmayandownfall
