Fall of Civilizations 3 The Mayans Ruins Among the Trees

In the tropical forests of Central America, vast stone pyramids slowly crumble beneath the trees.





In this episode, we look at that great romantic mystery: the fall of the Classic Maya Civilization. Find out how this great civilization grew up among environmental conditions that no other civilization has ever contended with, learn about the fatal flaws that lay beneath its surface, and what happened after its final, cataclysmic collapse.





