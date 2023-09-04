© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Oliver - Whatever our puppet government say is to distract us from the threat to our freedom
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rh_8Wh-CSws
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
Monero - 44pELuTU8Ae3ECqGUa9tfuTYQgB5WShau11hry7dzDQF5K2T1domthTCYik8uBgUZ6AyfYVYkyEHuS3jjQuHGEiXDRK5JkP